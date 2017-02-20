Little Falls Dam project gets $11M more in funding

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker traveled to Willow River State Park Monday to announce $11 million more in funding for the reconstruction of the Little Falls Dam. (Photo: KARE 11)

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker traveled to Willow River State Park Monday to announce $11 million more in funding for the reconstruction of the Little Falls Dam.

This is on top of the $8 million the Wisconsin State Legislature had already set aside.

“Every year, nearly one million Wisconsinites and visitors to our state make a trip to Willow River State Park to spend time outside with loved ones and take in our state’s natural beauty,” Governor Walker said. “This project, therefore, has a major impact on Wisconsin’s tourism economy and our resources. Our top priority is to restore Willow River State Park and Little Falls Lake to its former glory while ensuring the Little Falls Dam meets all of DNR’s requirements to maintain and protect our natural resources.”

Willow River State Park is the site of Little Falls Lake, a 172-acre impoundment formed by the Little Falls Dam.

Recent inspections have called into question the structural integrity of the dam, and major issues include malfunctioning gates, seepage through the dam, and cracks in the concrete. In the spring of 2015, DNR decided that, in the interest of health and safety, the lake should be drained.

The additional $11 million will go towards removing and replacing the existing dam with a newly constructed dam. The DNR intends to replace the existing Little Falls Dam and will maintain pre-breach lake water levels of Little Falls Lake as well as the lake’s aesthetic and recreational uses.

