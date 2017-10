Every year, children’s book author and illustrator David LaRochelle carves a series of spectacular pumpkins. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - Every year, children’s book author and illustrator David LaRochelle carves a series of spectacular pumpkins.

This Halloween was no different.

From a treasure map to a parachutist landing in a sea of sharks, each year he tries to surprise.

KARE 11 Photojournalist Ben Garvin captured this year's array.

© 2017 KARE-TV