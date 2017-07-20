Local bridal boutique helps brides stranded by Alfred Angelo

A local boutique is coming to the aid of scrambling brides-to-be, after national bridal retailer Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A local bridal boutique is coming to the aid of panicked brides throughout the country, who were left scrambling after a national dressmaker's abrupt closing.

Diamond Bride in Plymouth -- Minnesota's oldest bridal boutique -- said they received dozens of calls from brides and bridal companies across the country, hoping they could help find dresses and fill orders.

"There are brides that need their dresses," said Colby Tredway, owner of Diamond Bride. "And there are brides that are postponing their weddings because there aren't dresses to be had."

Alfred Angelo — based in Delray Beach, Fla. — finally disclosed on its website Monday that the company had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, shutting down about 60 Alfred Angelo stores and leaving independent bridal shops in the dark about whether the Alfred Angelo dresses those stores had ordered would arrive in time for late summer and fall weddings.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event," Alfred Angelo said on its website.

"We've had their line for years," Tredway said. "All product in the manufacturing, in the warehouse and to be shipped out to the customers has been held."

Tredway said in the last week, his bridal store has taken orders for about 350 new dresses to help these brides.

In one case, Tredway received a request from a bridal store in Michigan that needed roughly 100 dresses -- some for weddings in 25 days.

"It was stressful, but I was able to tell him I was able to get him these dresses without losing sleep over it," he said.

On Instagram and Twitter, women across the country have been using the hashtag #AlfredAngelo to offer a solution to distraught brides: Wear my dress.

© 2017 KARE-TV