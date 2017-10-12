Local girls audition for role in 'Waitress'

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Around 40 young girls showed up at the State Theatre Thursday to audition for the role of Lulu in the national tour of "Waitress," when it runs at the Orpheum Theatre in November.

The tour is casting the role locally in each of its stops.

Among those who showed up was Prewitt Anderson and her mom Jennifer from Bayport.

“She is my kind of dramatic child at home and likes to play and act a lot,” Jennifer says. “We actually thought this would be a really fun opportunity.”

Waitress Assistant Director Susanna Wolk conducted the auditions.

“We're looking for girls who are going to be really confident and spunky and really hold their own,” Wolk says.

Jennifer says it was exciting getting to see her daughter audition on the same stage that she’s seen Broadway performances on, but stressed to Prewitt that it’s all about enjoying the experience.

“I said, you know, it's not important that you get the part because there's a lot of kids here too,” she says. “The best thing is that you need to have fun today.”

Waitress runs at the Orpheum Theatre Nov. 21-26.

