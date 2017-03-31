Edina students heading to national Science Bowl

Edina Science Bowl team

EDINA, Minn. - Just a few weeks ago the Regional Science Bowl competition was held at Macalester College in St. Paul, putting some of our best young minds in a competition against each other.

"Its a Jeopardy style contest in which two teams are facing against each other and they are answering questions related to science and math," said Meghana Iyer, a senior at Edina High School.

Besides hard questions, the competition can last all day.

Thirty-seven schools came to the competition and it was an all day thing, it started at 9 o' clock in the morning and for us it went until about 6 p.m. at night," said Bobby Scalia, a junior at Edina High School.

The Edina High Schools Science Bowl team started three years ago and being regional Science Bowl champions is something familiar to them...they also won last year.

"I think a lot of the preparation just comes from participating in our science classes at EHS," said Michael Tang, a senior at Edina High School.

The team of five: Meghana, Mathew, Jenny, Michael and Bobby and their coach Michael Roddy will be going to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Science Bowl starting on April 27.

