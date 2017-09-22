Local women upset with LulaRoe policies

LuLaRoe returns. Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - People across the country invested in the LulaRoe clothing company as a way to sell the clothing out of their homes and make some extra money.

Now the company known for its online sale of leggings and separates is being accused of changing its policies and leaving sellers in the lurch. According to sellers LulaRoe originally agreed to refund 100% of returns with no shipping or restocking fees. Now the company says sellers will have to pay for shipping of returns and only receive 90% of what they paid.

Two Minnesota women Andrea Pomerleau and Kelly Kenley are left in that situation. They resigned just days before the company changed its return policy. Now these women have stacks of boxes with unsold merchandise piling up in the basement.

They say, "We were following all the steps they outlined and when we were waiting for the shipping labels to return our inventory they announced they were immediately changing the return policy and not grandfathering anyone in who had already started."

