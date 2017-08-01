Bridge collapse survivor: 'I know that God saved my life that day.'
Ryan Watkins: "I know that God saved my life that day. This was one of the first moments I can remember knowing that God loved me and had a plan for my life. I know now my purpose in life is to share that love with everyone else."
KARE 7:43 AM. CDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Murder, robbery charges filed against Mendota Heights suspect
-
Japanese beetles hit Minnesota harder than usual
-
10 years later, wife of bridge collapse victim rebuilds her life
-
Laquon Treadwell and Antone Exum Jr. scuffle at Vikings training camp
-
More details emerge about Mendota Heights homicide victim
-
Susan Spiller's Murder Still a Mystery
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Friends, clients describe Mendota Heights homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'
-
Late evening weather forecast 7-31-17
More Stories
-
Can you solve this picture puzzle?Aug. 1, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
New laws taking effect in Minnesota on August 1Aug. 1, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
-
BREAKING: Mendota Heights suspect arrestedJul 31, 2017, 1:03 p.m.