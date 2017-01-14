1 dead, 2 injured in NE Minn. house fire

Authorities say a woman is dead and two other people seriously injured after a house fire in Mountain Iron, on northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range. (Photo: KBJR)

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. - Authorities say a woman is dead and two other people seriously injured after a house fire in Mountain Iron, on northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range.



Firefighters from several departments were called to the fire in Mountain Iron's downtown at about 8 a.m. Friday.



Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis tells WDIO-TV there was "no survivable space in the building."





The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the ruins.



Two people were able to escape the blaze but suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a Duluth hospital.



The home was destroyed. There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

