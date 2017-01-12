1 dead after apartment fire in Mound

A resident is dead after her apartment was gutted by fire in Mound Thursday morning.

Police and fire units were dispatched to the Grandview Apartments at 5600 Grandview Boulevard just after 8 a.m. on reports of a fire. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke billowing from a first floor unit. Those on the scene first attempted to put the fire down with extinguishers, but the blaze was already too well established. Engines arrived and firefighters attacked through an exterior.

The fire was confined to one first floor unit but smoke damage is said to be widespread. (Photo: KARE)

First responders soon located a resident in a bedroom. Despite lifesaving efforts she was declared dead on the scene. Mound Fire Chief Greg Pederson describes the fire and the conditions in the apartment as "unsurvivable."

All residents of the Grandview complex were evacuated, and Pederson says the building did sustain significant smoke damage. Officials hope those residents will be able to return to their apartments sometime after 1 p.m. A bus has been brought in to provide warmth and shelter for those chased from their homes.

Investigators from Mound and the State Fire Marshal's Office will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

