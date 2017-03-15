1 dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. - One man is dead and investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are on the scene following a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul early Wednesday.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders says squads were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to an apartment building on the 700 block of East 6th Street on reports of a domestic situation involving physical violence. Responding officers encountered a male suspect at the corner of East 7th annd Sinnen Street, and a series of events led to shots being fired.

Investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are on the scene, which is standard operating procedure in officer-involved shootings in the city of St. Paul. (Photo: KARE)

The suspect was struck. Crews attempted life-saving measures, but responding medics declared the man dead on the scene.

Linders says three officers were involved in the incident, but did not indicate how many actually discharged their weapons.

St. Paul Police have turned over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting to the BCA, which is standard procedure in these situations. It is also common for officers involved to be placed on paid leave while the case is being sorted out.

