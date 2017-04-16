1 dead in Vadnais Heights officer-involved shooting

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. - A male suspect is dead and four Ramsey County deputies are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Vadnais Heights.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 9:30pm, as deputies approached a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area, near the 3000 block of Fanum Road. During that incident, a deputy shot a man, who was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies have not yet identified the deceased suspect, nor elaborated on the exact circumstances of the shooting. The deputies involved were not injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating.



