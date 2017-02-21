16-year-old dies in crash on I-35W

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

MINNEAPOLIS – A teenage girl died in a crash on Interstate 35W Monday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Five teenagers were in a Honda Pilot around 7:45 p.m. in the left lane of southbound I-35W when it abruptly swerved to the right crossing all lanes of the highway. The vehicle then struck the guardrail and rolled several times before coming to a rest under the Johnson Street bridge.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she later died. According to the State Patrol, she was not wearing a seat belt.



A 17-year-old boy was driving the Pilot and there were four other teenage passengers in the vehicle ranging in age from 16 to 17 years old. The other three passengers suffered what police describe as non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

The State Patrol says the highway was wet at the time of the accident.

