2 bodies found inside an Orono home

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:24 AM. CDT September 05, 2017

ORONO, Minn. - Orono police are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a home on the 2200 block of Bayview Place.

Orono police said officers initially responded to a welfare check on Monday afternoon, followed by a second visit in the evening; that's when officers were able to get inside the home and discovered the two bodies.

Police are releasing few details at this point, only to say this is a death investigation. The names and ages of the deceased have not been released. A medical examiner arrived on the scene overnight.

Police said there is no threat to the community.
 

