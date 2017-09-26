2 killed in wrong-way I-94 crash ID'd

Diana Rojas-Martinez, 18, and Christopher Jahmar Buñay, 19, died after a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle on Interstate 94 on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: Cristo Rey Jesuit High School)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Patrol has identified two young adults killed early Tuesday after an alleged wrong-way driver hit them on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The State Patrol website says the 26-year-old driver of a 2011 BMW was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lowry Avenue when that Brooklyn Center man crashed head-on into a 2009 Toyota Camry shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Two people were in the Camry, 18-year-old driver Diana Rojas-Martinez and her passenger, 19-year-old Christopher Jahmar Buñay, both of Minneapolis. They died at the scene of the crash.

The alleged wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Troopers responding to the crash smelled alcohol on his breath and obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Results of that test are not yet available.

Investigators are trying to determine where and why the wrong-way driver entered the freeway. I-94 was closed for about four hours before it was reopened in time for morning rush hour.

Both Rojas-Martinez and Buñay recently graduated Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. On Tuesday the school said they were "fierce friends, hard-working students and driven to succeed in all parts of their lives."

"Our hearts go out to the Rojas-Martinez and Buñay families and we hold them in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time," the school statement reads.

© 2017 KARE-TV