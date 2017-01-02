3 arrested in stadium pipeline protest released

Karl Zimmerman, Sen Holiday and Carolyn Feldman (Photo: Hennepin County)

MINNEAPOLIS - Three people are out of jail after being arrested after opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline suspended a large banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.



Online records for Hennepin County Jail showed the three were released from custody Monday.

Apparent protesters hang banner from rafters at US Bank Stadium (Photo: KARE 11)





A news release says the two climbers - a man and a woman - plan to make a brief statement and answer questions outside of the downtown Minneapolis stadium on Tuesday.



A second woman also was arrested, but police have not released details of her alleged role in the incident Sunday afternoon during the Vikings' season finale against Chicago.



Formal charges are expected Tuesday.



The pipeline would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.



Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.