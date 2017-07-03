3 men arrested for parachuting off Minnesota cellphone tower

Three men arrested for parachuting off a cellphone tower in Wyomin, MN. Credit: Wyoming Police Dept.

WYOMING, Minn. - Three men were arrested after climbing to the top of a cellphone tower in Wyoming, Minnesota and parachuting to the ground.



Authorities say police on routine patrol between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Sunday spotted the base jumpers climbing the several-hundred foot tall tower owned by AT&T and ordered them down. The men ignored the commands.



Police arrested 26-year-old Aaron Stuyvenberg, of St. Paul, 51-year-old Rollin Geiker Jr., of Maple Grove, and 44-year-old Karl Anthony Lips-Eakins, of South St. Paul.



The men are charged in Chisago County with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and obstructing the legal process. Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe says the men could face additional charges or consequences from the Department of Homeland Security.



It wasn't clear if the three men had retained lawyers.

