3 people die in 3 home fires in 3 days near Duluth

Fatal fire in Duluth. Credit: KBJR

DULUTH, Minn.- Three people have died in three separate home fires near Duluth in three straight days.



The St. Louis County sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that the latest fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.



Remains believed to be those of 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik were found in the debris of the home, which was about 15 miles northeast of Duluth. His son and daughter-in-law escaped. The cause remains under investigation.



Early Friday, another fire killed an 87-year-old woman in Hermantown. Her name and the cause have not been released.



Another person died in a house fire north of Cloquet on Thursday. That person's name and the cause have not been released, either.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.