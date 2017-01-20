KARE
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Minneapolis on Inauguration Day

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:16 PM. CST January 20, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - About 300 to 400 protesters gathered at E. Franklin Street in Minneapolis to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. They then began moving toward downtown. 

According to the Minneapolis police other protesters are walking up Nicollet Avenue. 

Another group has stopped on the bridge over I-94 on Portland. Police suggest avoiding Portland coming out of downtown Minneapolis.

