Anti-Trump protesters gather in Minneapolis on Inauguration Day

Anti-Trump protesters gather at E Franklin Ave and Chicago Ave. S in Minneapolis. Credit: David Peterlinz

MINNEAPOLIS - About 300 to 400 protesters gathered at E. Franklin Street in Minneapolis to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. They then began moving toward downtown.

According to the Minneapolis police other protesters are walking up Nicollet Avenue.

Another group has stopped on the bridge over I-94 on Portland. Police suggest avoiding Portland coming out of downtown Minneapolis.

A number of different groups and causes being represented out here at this gathering at Franklin & Chicago. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/6XAl2Qzdou — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) January 20, 2017

