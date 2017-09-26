Apply to many MN colleges for free in October

File Photo (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - High school students can get a jump start on planning for college in October -- for free!

October is College Knowledge Month. All month, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education is working with schools and high school students to emphasize the importance of college readiness and planning. That includes opportunities to apply to colleges and universities in Minnesota without application fees.

Several public and private colleges and universities in the state will waive application fees for all or part of the month of October. Some, including more than a dozen private schools, never charge an application fee.

You can find a full list of free application opportunities at Minnesota colleges and universities on the Office of Higher Education's website. If asked for a promo code during the process, applicants should use “CKM2017.”

Students and teachers can also find additional resources for College Knowledge Month here.

