Box Tops for Education. Credit: Heidi Wigdahl

ST. PAUL, Minn. - KARE 11 viewer Janice Bogenrief asked, "What happens to all those Box Tops and learning points that schools collect each year? What is the process before the school gets a check?

Participating schools in Box Tops for Education have coordinators who volunteer to run the program. At Horace Mann Elementary school in St. Paul, Lynda Imholte was the Box Tops coordinator for eight years. She is now training a new coordinator who started last fall.

While it depends on the school, each classroom at Horace Mann has a box where students can submit their collected Box Tops. Those Box Tops are then put into bundles of 50.

"So November 1 is the first deadline for sending whatever you've collected over the summer and into the beginning of the fall and you get a check in December to spend. And then again, anything you've collected from November through February, we have to send in March 1 and we get a check in April for that to be spent in any way that we need," Imholte explained.

General Mills launched the initiative in 1996. Box Tops are found on hundreds of product packages; each one is worth $0.10 and includes an expiration date. Last fall, General Mills unveiled the Box Tops Bonus app as a digital way to help your school of choice.

According to Imholte, Horace Mann gets about $1,000 per year from the program.

"That adds up. That's a lot of Box Tops," Imholte said. "Over the lifetime of our school alone being involved in Box Tops, we've raised almost $23,000."

Horace Mann has used the money on (among other things) music programs, library books, art and copier supplies.

"It's just a really easy way to get involved to give back and it's not a lot of effort on anyone's part," she said.

Janice Bogenrief also asked about Labels for Learning.

The program rewards Coborn's, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods shoppers who purchase store label brands with points.

Those points are collected by participating schools and child-care facilities and then redeemed. After receiving the form, it takes about four to six weeks for the school or child-care organization to receive a check.

