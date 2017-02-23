ask KARE: Why are all the fire hydrants in Edina covered in plastic?

Fire hydrant wrapped in plastic in Edina. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

EDINA, Minn. – If you’ve driven around Edina lately, you may have noticed something different about the city’s fire hydrants.

KARE 11 viewer, Beth Armstrong, asked us: “Why are all the fire hydrants in Edina covered in plastic?”

This winter, the city started covering fire hydrants on their county roads, with plastic. The move is meant to protect the hydrants from deterioration and corrosion.

“It’s kind of forward thinking to stop problems before they become problems,” said Ryan Quinn, a fire captain with the Edina fire department.

Salt and snow can corrode the metal hydrants, making it harder for firefighters to take off the caps. Quinn says that can cost precious seconds during a fire and even minutes, if firefighters have to go to a fire hydrant farther away.

