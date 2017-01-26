askKARE: What was the first state park in MN?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Former 'maiden' sues cult leaders
-
Train smashes into FedEx truck
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Hillbillies Ice Hole
-
Mary Tyler Moore passes away
-
Minnesota-based Arctic Cat to be acquired in $247M cash deal
-
Mary Tyler Moore 1936-2017
-
Feud between neighbors turns deadly
-
Deadly fire in St. Paul
-
Minnesota lawmakers strike deal over health costs relief package
More Stories
-
Man charged in murder of pregnant girlfriendJan 26, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises…Jan. 5, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
-
Groundskeeper has storied history with Super Bowl venuesJan 24, 2017, 6:45 p.m.