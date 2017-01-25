At least 1 dead, 3 burned in duplex fire

Fire officials say at least one person is dead and three others hospitalized with burns after a duplex fire in St. Paul Wednesday morning. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Fire officials say at least one person is dead and three others hospitalized with burns after a duplex fire in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

St. Paul Fire Marshal Steve Zaccard confirmed the death in the duplex at 1035 Arkwright Street North, and said a mother and two children were rushed to Regions Hospital suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation. He could not comment yet on the age of the person who died, or their relationship to the survivors.

"Why these people couldn't escape we don't know. We may never know," the fire marshal shared, explaining that the blaze was not a major one. "It wasn't that bad a fire but it doesn't take much to impair somebody, or even kill them."

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that 1 person is confirmed dead, 3 burned and two may be missing. (Photo: KARE)

A third child was listed as missing, but Zaccard says fire crews extensively searched the interior of the duplex and are confident there is not another victim. Authorities have not yet determined where that child is. St. Paul Fire investigators will work with the State Fire Marshal and St. Paul Police to determine a cause.

