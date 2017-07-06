Basilica Block Party returns to rock Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - The Basilica of St. Mary will be rocking once again, as the two-day Cities 97 Basilica Block Party returns to Minneapolis.

The annual event started in 1995 as a fundraiser to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary. The tradition has continued ever since, with proceeds helping to preserve the historic Basilica, and support the Basilica's St. Vincent de Paul outreach program.

The scheduled line-up for the event is as follows:

Friday, July 7

Great Clips Stage:

5:20 The Roosevelts

6:10 John Paul White

7:30 NEEDTOBREATHE

9:00 Brandi Carlile

PreferredOne Stage

5:45 Cobi

7:15 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

8:45 The Shins

Star Tribune Stage

5:10 Nick Jordan

6:15 Jaedyn James & the Hunger

7:20 Night Moves

Saturday, July 8

Great Clips Stage

5:20 Julia Brennan

6:10 Ben Rector

7:30 Gavin DeGraw

9:00 WALK THE MOON

PreferredOne Stage

5:45 Enemy Planes

7:15 Walk Off The Earth

8:45 AWOLNATION

Star Tribune Stage

5:10 American Housewife

6:15 Jackson & The Roosters

7:20 Nooky Jones

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night. For more details and ticket information, visit the Basilica Block Party's website.



