Benefit set for women injured in I-494 wrong-way crash

Jenny Nord, 50, and her daughter, 18-year-old Olivia, both of Richfield, suffered serious injuries when a car traveling the wrong way on I-494 hit the vehicle they were riding in. (Photo: The Nord Family)

RICHFIELD, Minn. - The road to recovery continues for two women involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 494 last December.

Jenny Nord, 50, and her daughter, 18-year-old Olivia, both of Richfield, suffered serious injuries when a car traveling the wrong way on I-494 hit the vehicle they were riding in. The crash happened near Highway 5 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The crash killed the other passengers; 24-year-old Dylan Bailey, and 51-year-old Dawn Chiodo, both of Bloomington. The crash also injured 2-year-old Payton Bailey of Bloomington, who died days later at the hospital.

2 dead in head-on crash on I-494 (Photo: KARE 11)

Jenny and Olivia Nord had just returned from Olivia's Marine graduation ceremony, held in South Carolina.

The Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, where the Nords attend church, is hosting a benefit on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. The benefit includes a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and raffle. Click here for more details about the benefit. Click here for updates on Jenny and Olivia from their Caring Bridge site.

"Every day that these two ladies show improvement is a testament to their strength and love for each other, and of the power of prayer provided by all their friends and family," the latest update reads.

The driver of the car traveling the wrong way, a 34-year-old from Savage, was not seriously injured. At last check, no charges have been filed in the crash which remains under investigation.

