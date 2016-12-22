'Best Christmas Ever' delivers just that to Mpls. family

Best Christmas Ever is a Minnesota non-profit with a goal as simple as its name. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The loading dock is not a frequent stop for employees of Lockton Companies. But Thursday night, the insurance brokerage firm was all about ensuring one family got the "Best Christmas Ever."

"Thank you so much for what you're doing and we'll go BCE on three… one, two, three… BCE!"

Best Christmas Ever, or BCE, is a Minnesota non-profit with a goal as simple as its name.

"Serving a family that has come on hard times by no fault of their own," said Carolyn Sneep of Lockton Companies.

The group run by volunteers started in 2011 by helping one family in need. They have doubled their total each year since and will be helping 51 families across the country this year.

"I really wanted them to just see a bit of light and have a bit of joy," said Charlie Starr, who nominated her sister Tika, A single mother who missed Christmas two years ago in order to move closer to her brother, a single dad.

Then, last November, tragedy struck. Police found Tika's brother shot to death in a car in South Minneapolis.

"After he was murdered, she took on the role of guardianship of his two young boys, already being a mom of two," said Starr. "She's doing the best she can to give them a positive life after what's happened to their father."

She also had no idea what was about to happen.

"They think I'm coming over to take pictures but really a slew of people are coming to bring a massive holiday cheer."

"Are you Tika? We have a delivery from Best Christmas Ever."

"Oh my gosh, boys, come here!"

More than a dozen employees helped carry in more than $7,000 worth of gifts for Tika and all four kids each given with the recipient in mind.

"This is a lot. I've never had this much. This is like… this is the best Christmas ever."

For more information about BCE, click here.