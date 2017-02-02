Bobby Vee's kids battle over estate

Bobby Vee's sons Jeff and Tommy Velline are being sued by their siblings over the estate left by the Minnesota music legend. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

ST, CLOUD, Minn. - Two of the four children of Bobby Vee and his deceased wife, Karen, are claiming that their siblings have diverted money from the late singer's estate.

Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline have filed a petition in Stearns County District Court accusing Jeff and Tommy Velline of using money from the estate for personal benefit and for the benefit of Rockhouse Productions. Rockhouse, a recording studio and production facility established by Bobby and Karen in the 1980s and now run by Jeff and Tommy Velline, also is named as a defendant in the petition.

That petition asks a Stearns County judge to force Jeff and Tommy Velline to provide an accounting of Bobby Vee's estate, income and retirement accounts, including any revenues generated by the play "Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story." It also asks for an order removing Jeff and Tommy as trustees of the trust and accuses them of breaching their loyalty to the estate.

Tommy and Jeff deny misappropriating anything from the estate and have filed a counter petition contending that some of the actions taken with regard to the estate had the approval of their parents.

"Unfortunately, given the painful and sensitive nature of interfamilial lawsuits, I cannot offer a comment at this time," said Troy Poetz, the attorney representing Jeff and Tommy Velline.

The attorney representing Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline, James T. Martin, said the main issue is the protection of the Bobby Vee legacy and trust that was to benefit Vee's children and grandchildren.

The genesis of the "Teen Idol" play that was performed in October at the History Theater in St. Paul offers insight into the rift dividing the siblings, all of whom are listed as equal beneficiaries to their father's estate as well as trustees of the trust.

Robby and Jennifer argue in court filings that Karen Velline was adamantly opposed to the play, but agreed to allow it if all four siblings supported the plan. Robby was approached with the idea when he sought to rent the theater for one of his concerts in August 2014. The theater management made a counter offer of a collaborative based on the lives of Bobby and Karen.

Robby rejected the idea because of the proposed content of the production, disagreements on dividing the revenue, the allocation of subsidiary rights and "many other reasons," according to the court filing.

Jeff and Tommy went ahead with the collaboration. Robby and Jennifer have asked for copies of the final contract with the theater and for an accounting of the revenues and haven't received either, the filings said.

Robby and Jennifer also accuse their siblings of taking possession of numerous pieces of memorabilia that belong to a trust created in June 2015, about a month before Karen died and about 16 months before Bobby died.

Among that memorabilia are several guitars, posters, books and photographs, many autographed by Vee and others, and gold and silver records.

St. Cloud Times