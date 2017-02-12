Duluth soldier missing, authorities need help locating

Authorities say 32-year-old Joel Costa was reported missing on Saturday, February 11. (Photo: Minnesota National Guard)

DULUTH, Minn. - The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing soldier from Duluth.

Authorities say 32-year-old Joel Costa was reported missing on Saturday, February 11. Costa is a member of the Minnesota National Guard and did not report for weekend drill duty on Saturday.

Police say Costa's last known location was at Lady Vi's Club in Superior around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Authorities say Costa was also at the Centerfold Club around 10:45 Friday night.

Police say Costa was driving a 2010 dark Grey four-door Honda Accord with Minnesota license plate 768-DGT. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff's office.

