BLAINE, Minn. - The city of Blaine announced a Boil Water advisory was lifted late Monday, following a water pressure problem on Sunday.

The city said test results from a certified lab found no safety or contamination issues, and the city's residents and businesses can resume regular water usage.

As a result of the lifted advisory, classes will be back in session Tuesday at nearly a dozen schools affected by the boil water advisory in the Anoka-Hennepin, Spring Lake Park, and Centennial school districts.

Earlier Monday, city officials said it appears an "internal power supply failure" caused the second water issue in as many months in Blaine. The outage occurred at Water Tower Number 1, according to the city, and more steps are being taken to keep it from happening again.

