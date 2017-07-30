Family celebrates 10th birthday on 10-year bridge collapse anniversary
Jackson Hickman was born one hour after the 35W bridge collapsed with his mother driving across it. She dropped five stories, was rescued, and doctors delivered Jackson via emergency C-section while his mother was in a coma. http://kare11.tv/2wcuFPb
KARE 10:14 PM. CDT July 30, 2017
