Family celebrates 10th birthday on 10-year bridge collapse anniversary

Jackson Hickman was born one hour after the 35W bridge collapsed with his mother driving across it. She dropped five stories, was rescued, and doctors delivered Jackson via emergency C-section while his mother was in a coma. http://kare11.tv/2wcuFPb

KARE 10:14 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories