Survivor stories: Roger Lombard

MINNEAPOLIS - On Aug. 1, 2007 the heavily-used Interstate 35W bridge collapsed, sending concrete and rebar, vehicles and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the 10-year anniversary of this life-changing event, KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions.

Here are the answers, in their own words.

Roger Lombard

Where were you when the bridge collapsed?

I was walking out on the bridge to go back to work and was on the section of the bridge between the railroad tracks and the river bank.

How did it impact your life?

How it affected my life there are so many ways the biggest are don't take anything for granted and never leave anything unsaid because you never know what can happen and family is so important.

Where are you now? (physically and emotionally)

Physically I have some aches and pains but nothing to serious, emotionally there has been so much that has happened in the last 10 years but far as the bridge collapse I am doing well.

