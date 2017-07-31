Survivor stories: Betsy Calle

MINNEAPOLIS - On Aug. 1, 2007 the heavily-used Interstate 35W bridge collapsed, sending concrete and rebar, vehicles and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the 10-year anniversary of this life-changing event, KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions.

Here are the answers, in their own words.

Betsy Calle

Where were you when the bridge collapsed?

I was on the school bus when the bridge collapsed with a group of program that I went to, it's called Waite House.

How did it impact your life?

I had to go to therapy for my back and because I was traumatized by the accident. My friends got hurt, my cousin Leyton got injured, I was really scared. I thought (we) were going to die but thank God we didn't, we had a second chance in living.

And where are you now? (physically and emotionally)

Now I already graduated from high school last year, I'm taking a year off but the next year I'll attend college and now I hope no one else goes through what my friends went through because it was painful in seeing my friends injured and teacher and my cousins, too. That was too much for me but now I'm good and better.

