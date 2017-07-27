Survivor stories: Brad Coulter

Brad Coulter still gets emotional when he thinks of that day and how it affected so many lives. He has spent a lot of time helping his wife after she had many surgeries to help correct some of her injuries from the accident. (Photo: The Coulter family)

MINNEAPOLIS - On August 1, 2007 the heavily-used I-35W bridge collapsed, sending tons of concrete and rebar, vehicles, and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the ten year anniversary of this life-changing event KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions. Here are the answers, in their own words.

Brad Coulter

Where were you when the bridge collapsed?

In a Honda Minivan with my wife Paula and 2 children Brianna and Brandi. On the north end of the bridge, 3 cars from getting off the bridge. Fell 65 feet and landed on the roof.

How did it impact your life?

Fractured 5 vertebrae in my back and neck. Spent 3 months in a back and neck brace. Wake up every day with lots of stiffness. Lost quite a bit of mobility in neck movement.

And where are you now? (physically and emotionally)

Still get a little emotional when I think of that day and how it affected so many lives. Have spent a lot of time helping my wife after she has had many surgeries to help correct some of her injuries from the accident.

