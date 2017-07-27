Survivor stories: David Dahl

David Dahl (L) and his sister Arianna were on a bus filled with children that was driven by their mother, Kim Dahl. Dahl was badly injured in the collapse. (Photo: The Dahl family)

MINNEAPOLIS - On August 1, 2007 the heavily-used I-35W bridge collapsed, sending tons of concrete and rebar, vehicles, and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the ten year anniversary of this life-changing event KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions. Here are the answers, in their own words.

David Dahl (Bus driver’s son)

Where were you?

I was 5 and sitting right behind my mom who was the bus driver.

How did it affect you?

That truck next to us, the guy, previously he waved to all the kids. Honked his horn at all the kids. And three minutes later to see his truck destroyed, that was very hard.

Where are you now?

I’m going to be a sophomore in high school and I’m starting my own business working with cars.

