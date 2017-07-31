Survivor stories: Elsa Segura

Elsa Segura (Photo: Submitted)

MINNEAPOLIS - On Aug. 1, 2007 the heavily-used Interstate 35W bridge collapsed, sending concrete and rebar, vehicles and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the 10-year anniversary of this life-changing event, KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions.

Here are the answers, in their own words.

Where were you when the bridge collapsed?

At the time, I was 15 years old working as a youth staff for Waite House through the Minneapolis Step-Up Program. I was on the school bus when the bridge collapsed. I can still remember that day and all the chaos.

How did it impact your life?

I believe that this impacted my life in a positive way. It strengthened my relationships with my parents, my siblings and my close friends. Being able to go through a traumatic event and have a group of people that love and support you is a great feeling.

And where are you know? (physically and emotionally)

I feel blessed. I am in a good place emotionally and physically.

