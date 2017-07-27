Survivor stories: Mark Paquin

Mark Paquin says he was just trying to get home.. like any other day.. when the I-35W bridge went down. "It made me angry and made me sad for the people that were badly injured and the families that lost someone that day."

MINNEAPOLIS - On August 1, 2007 the heavily-used I-35W bridge collapsed, sending tons of concrete and rebar, vehicles, and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the ten year anniversary of this life-changing event KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions. Here are the answers, in their own words.

Mark Paquin

Where were you when the bridge collapsed?

I was On the bridge! I was the brand new blue Ford expedition heading north, 1 section from the one that went in the river. They show my car/section every time the news shows photos of the bridge.

How did it impact your life?

It made me angry and made me sad for the people that were badly injured and the families that lost someone that day. All I wanted to do was get home. I ended up with PSTD and had a hard time concentrating, so I lost my job the next year.

Mark Paquin developed PTSD after going down with the I-35W bridge, and says that cost him his job. He hasn't been able to hold steady employment since that time. (Photo: Mark Paquin)

Where are you now? (physically and emotionally)

Since then, I haven't worked a steady job - I seemed to have lost my confidence when I lost my job. Plus I have vertigo that was also a factor. I do ok though. I'm old enough to be "retired" now and I have a supportive family and friends.

