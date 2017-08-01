Survivor stories: Angela Haeny

Angela Haeny in 2007. Credit: Angela Haeny

MINNEAPOLIS - On Aug. 1, 2007 the heavily-used Interstate 35W bridge collapsed, sending concrete and rebar, vehicles and the people inside them plunging into the Mississippi River. Thirteen people lost their lives and 145 were injured, some of them critically.

On the 10-year anniversary of this life-changing event, KARE 11 is checking in with some of those whose lives changed forever that day. We asked each of them three questions.

Angela Haeny

Where were you?

I was in the school bus. We had just crossed over the river.

How did it affect you?

This was one of multiple events in my life that taught me life can be short so live life to the fullest and count your blessings.

Where are you now?

I still find myself feeling emotional around the beginning of August because the anniversary of the bridge collapse is August 1 and my mother's birthday (who passed away 14 years ago) is August 4. However, I allow myself to be reflective and feel whatever emotions may come my way.

I'm grateful to say that today I am living my life to the fullest by pursuing my passion to help those with drug and alcohol addiction through my research and clinical work. I am currently at Yale University completing my final year of clinical training and will graduate with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in May 2018 from the University of Missouri. All glory be to God!

