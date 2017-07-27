KARE 11 Classic: 35W Bridge Collapse: Engebretsen Family 1 Year Later

KARE 11's Greg Vandegrift talks to the Engebretsen Family on July 31, 2008. Sherry Engebretsen died in the 35W Bridge Collapse on Aug. 1, 2007.

KARE 1:17 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

