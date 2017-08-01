Raw interview: Paula Coulter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mendota Heights suspect arrested
-
10 years later, wife of bridge collapse victim rebuilds her life
-
Japanese beetles hit Minnesota harder than usual
-
Murder, robbery charges filed against Mendota Heights suspect
-
Laquon Treadwell and Antone Exum Jr. scuffle at Vikings training camp
-
Susan Spiller's Murder Still a Mystery
-
More details emerge about Mendota Heights homicide victim
-
Morning Weather 8-1-2017
-
$30 Back To School Fitness Trackers - The Deal Guy
-
Friends, clients describe Mendota Heights homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'
More Stories
-
Wife of bridge collapse victim rebuilds her lifeJul 31, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
10 years later: Survivors reflect on the I-35W…Jul 31, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
-
Mpls. Armory to be Super Bowl nightclub venueJul 27, 2017, 5:28 p.m.