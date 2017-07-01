Burnsville Police searching for tree vandals
The City of Burnsville says at least four black cherry trees in Burnsville's Terrace Oaks Park were "girdled." That means rings of bark were stripped from around the tree, which will gradually kill the tree over a year or longer. http://kare11.tv/2twuyAf
KARE 5:17 PM. CDT July 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MN teen's jugular vein cut during hockey practice
-
Minnesota couple preparing for rare delivery
-
Student killed in crash, charges pending against trucker
-
Site plans for St. Paul Ford Plant
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Lawsuit against MN Board of Animal Health
-
Eric Perkins and Ryan Shaver talk Ricky Rubio trade
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Millennials driving RV sales boom
-
Minneapolis council approves $15 an hour minimum wage
More Stories
-
Motorcyclist hit, killed by car in southern Minn.Jul. 1, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Burnsville PD looking for tree vandalsJul. 1, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
Game teaches computer programming to all agesJul. 1, 2017, 2:15 p.m.