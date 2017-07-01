Burnsville Police searching for tree vandals

The City of Burnsville says at least four black cherry trees in Burnsville's Terrace Oaks Park were "girdled." That means rings of bark were stripped from around the tree, which will gradually kill the tree over a year or longer. http://kare11.tv/2twuyAf

KARE 5:17 PM. CDT July 01, 2017

