Camp counselor charged with having sex with underage girl

37-year-old Scott Francis Fortier is charged in Anoka County with possession of child pornography. The investigation began with reports The senior camp counselor was having sexual activity with junior camp counselors between 15 and 17. (Photo: Anoka County Jail)

BLAINE, Minn. - A youth camp counselor, who was charged with possessing child pornography, has also been charged with having sex with an underage girl.

Scott Francis Fortier was charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct in the first and third degree and using a minor in a pornographic work.

The new charges come from incidents that occurred in September 2016.

Fortier worked as a summer youth camp counselor and supervisor for junior counselors. One of the victims says that Fortier was not working at the camp this past summer, but would come back to visit and "hang out."

According to the complaint, the victims were both junior counselors. Police allege in the complaint that Fortier invited the two girls, ages 15 and 17, to his house in September where he gave them alcohol. While there he had sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old girl. The victim told investigators she didn't remember the encounter but a video on Fortier's cell phone captured it.

The 15-year-old victim said she "felt trapped and scared" while at Fortier's house.

Police say they found the videos on his phone under an app disguised as a fake calculator.