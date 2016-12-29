KARE
Close
Weather Alert 48 weather alerts
Close

Camp counselor charged with having sex with underage girl

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:37 PM. CST December 29, 2016

BLAINE, Minn. - A youth camp counselor, who was charged with possessing child pornography, has also been charged with having sex with an underage girl.

Scott Francis Fortier was charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct in the first and third degree and using a minor in a pornographic work.

The new charges come from incidents that occurred in September 2016.

Fortier worked as a summer youth camp counselor and supervisor for junior counselors. One of the victims says that Fortier was not working at the camp this past summer, but would come back to visit and "hang out."

According to the complaint, the victims were both junior counselors. Police allege in the complaint that Fortier invited the two girls, ages 15 and 17, to his house in September where he gave them alcohol. While there he had sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old girl. The victim told investigators she didn't remember the encounter but a video on Fortier's cell phone captured it.

The 15-year-old victim said she "felt trapped and scared" while at Fortier's house.

Police say they found the videos on his phone under an app disguised as a fake calculator. 

KARE

Youth camp counselor charged with child porn possession

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories