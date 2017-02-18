Can Do Canines: Helping people during seizures

Morrie from Can Do Canines. Credit: Cory Hepola

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Lisa Peterson wasn't sure about getting a dog.

"Yes, that's his favorite thing to do," Lisa said, as she threw a ball up for Morrie - her Can Do Canine assistance dog - to catch.

Now, she proudly shows off pictures because she can't imagine life without Morrie.

"My kids basically lost their Mom for ten years and my husband lost his wife and best friend," Lisa said.

In 2006, Lisa suffered a traumatic brain injury. In an instant, her short-term memory was foggy, she had trouble speaking, and she couldn't work. She also started having seizures, over 40 a month.

"I've come home from work basically to find her basically having a seizure on the floor. And, I've been at work and received calls from the neighbors letting me know that she's having an episode," said Jim Peterson, Lisa's husband.

Lisa was depressed. She rarely left the house. And, then, she heard Can Do Canines trained dogs to help with seizures. Morrie can sense when she's going to have a seizure; he'll nudge her to warn her to lie down, then comfort her during the episode.

"Since she's had Morrie she's not fallen anymore. Just having that pre-warning has just been huge for her," said Jim.

Lisa's having fewer seizures, too. Only about 5 a month now. She has her life back.

"I'm myself again. I can look in the mirror and see that person prior to all of this happening to me ten years ago," Lisa said.

