Car KARE Tip: Finding a safe ride New Year's Eve

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- As you ring in the New Year this weekend, it's important to have a safe ride home. There are plenty of options available around the state and the Twin Cities Metro. Captain Mike Hanson with the Minnesota State Patrol has four reminders for those celebrating the New Year.

Plan ahead: Line up a sober ride or stay overnight

Speak up: Offer to be a sober driver·

Buckle up: The best defense against a drunk driver

Report any drunk driving by calling 911

There are many safe ride options:

Metro Transit: Offering free rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. December 31 on all Metro Transit routes – buses, METRO lines and Northstar.

Drink & Drive Intelligently: You drink and they drive you and your car home. $35 pick up fee, $4 per mile. Provide service to entire Twin Cities area.

Dry Drivers: We charge by the mile. The minimum fare is $25. $25 for first 5 miles $3 per additional mile after. Dry Drivers picks up anywhere in the Twin Cities metro Area, however, additional fees do apply if the pickup or drop off points are outside the I-494/694 loop.

