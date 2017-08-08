Cat video festival returns to CHS Field

The Cat Video Festival was held at CHS Field in St. Paul. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Cats will be the stars of the dog days of summer at CHS Field.

The annual Cat Video Festival returns for another year on Tuesday, August 8, at the home of the St. Paul Saints.

The event originated at the Walker Art Center, before being adopted by CHS Field last year. Around 10,000 people turned out in 2016 to view a collection of the funniest films with feline stars.

Doors for this year's event open at 6pm. The cat videos are scheduled to begin around 8pm and will last about 90 minutes. The festival also features fireworks, food and beverages, and music.

General admission tickets are still available for $10, with children under the age of five admitted for free. One dollar from each ticket goes to support pet charity Home for Life.

