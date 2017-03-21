Central High staffer hit in recent fight

Stock image (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Schools says a Central High staff member, not a teacher, was hit during a recent fight outside school the lunchroom.

St. Paul Public School spokesperson Toya Downey reports the altercation happened between two Central High students on March 16. St. Paul Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Downey says the incident began over social media outside of school and came to fruition at school.

Downey says the Central staffer was in the area of the fight and was hit in the back of the head by a student's elbow. The staff member was not hit multiple times. St. Paul Police report the staff member is a woman and was hit by a 17-year-old male student during the fight. Police say that student faces possible charges in the incident.

Central High and the St. Paul Public Schools have been under an uncomfortable spotlight in recent times due to increasing levels of violence in the school. Former teacher John Ekblad has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging he suffered permanent injuries while breaking up a fight in the lunchroom in December of 2015. The lawsuit claims the St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) have failed to provide teachers and support staff with a safe work environment.

In another incident, an officer had to use pepper spray to break up a brawl in February of 2016 that was fueled by posts on social media. Three juvenile students were arrested and charged in that case. And in March of 2016, a substitute teacher was assaulted by a 7th grader at a district arts school after she confiscated his phone.

RELATED: Ramsey County releases 'Safe Schools' report

Earlier this month, a Ramsey County task force formed in the wake of that spike of violence released a report on the response needed to reduce violence in local schools, especially incidents involving teachers or staff members.

“These challenges are complex and multi-faceted; solving them will require each of us - as community leaders, parents, and system professionals – to step outside of our silos and be more intentional about how we invest in and engage children and families, particularly across the possible barriers of race, class, culture, and exposure to trauma,” said task member and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

© 2017 KARE-TV