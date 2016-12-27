Champlin business abruptly closes before Christmas

The inside, seen from the front window, of Thomas Reese Olive Oil Company in Champlin on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: George Marincel, KARE 11)

CHAMPLIN, Minn. - The sudden closing of a Champlin business has caught its customers and employees off guard.

Thomas Reese Olive Oil Company on Champlin Drive closed Friday. The olive oil bar and bistro had been open earlier that day, according to employees.

"We just want our money. That's it," said Deedre Dorholt, a former employee.

According to Dorholt, about 15 employees worked there and were supposed to get paid Dec. 23. But Dorholt said when co-owner Christine Deibel was not giving them their paychecks, they decided to close two and a half hours early.

"We closed at 6:30 because our money wasn't there," Dorholt said, adding that the business had plans to stay closed for four days due to the holidays.

"We were pretty upset. It's before Christmas, four days off. When are we going to get our check?" she said.

Later that night, Dorholt was notified that moving trucks were at the business.

"And that was it. It was empty. It was like there was nothing ever even in that building. It blows my mind," Dorholt said.

Thomas Reese Olive Oil Company is owned by husband and wife James and Christine Deibel, according to James' attorney. Dorholt said James was out of town when Christine came with the movers Friday night.

The Champlin Police Department told KARE 11 that both owners had called police trying to secure the business from a business partner but police told them it was a civil dispute.

On the company's Facebook page, a post on December 25 stated the business was closed until further notice. Many customers are posting concerns on the page, wondering what to do with their gift cards.

James Deibel's attorney, John Chitwood of Full Circle Law, told KARE 11 that his client "attempted to stop Ms. Deibel from taking the property of the business" and said, "Emphatically, Mr. Deibel wants to do right by his employees and all the people who got gift cards."

Christine Deibel did not respond to our requests for comment.

During this dispute, the owners of Nadia Cakes and Maverick's Wood Grill got the former employees of Thomas Reese Olive Oil Company together and wrote each of them a check.

"It was really sweet so it's just upsetting that I'm going through all this to get money that I worked for, that I deserve," Dorholt said.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry told KARE 11 that the former employees should put in writing a wage claim to the employer. A text or email would also count. If an employee does so and is not paid within 24 hours, the employee should call the Minn. Department of Labor at 651-284-5070 to make a claim.

For customers who have gift cards, Minnesota Attorney General Spokesperson Ben Wogsland offered some advice. If customers paid with a credit card, they can potentially get the money back. Wogsland recommends calling your credit card company.

The Better Business Bureau has more information on what to do when a business closes, here.