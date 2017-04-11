KARE
Charges considered after student shot in St. Thomas dorm

Dana Thiede, KARE 10:27 AM. CDT April 11, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Investigators are putting together a case that could lead to charges against a University of St. Thomas (UST) student who police say accidentally shot his roommate last Friday.

UST security and St. Paul Police squads were called to a dorm suite in Flynn Hall around 8:15 p.m. after reports of an accidental shooting. A police spokesman says a 22-year-old student from Hermantown who has a permit to carry was moving to secure his handgun inside a lock box when the weapon discharged. He told officers that he didn't think there was live ammo in the gun. 

The bullet went through a wall into a common area, grazing the head of his roommate, a 22-year-old man from Maple Grove. Police called the wound "a graze," but UST officials later said he was taken to Regions Hospital and underwent surgery. 

School officials say guns are not allowed in residence halls even if a student has a permit. The suspect faces discipline from UST, and the spokesman for St. Paul Police says charges of reckless discharge of a firearm are "quite possible."

