According to the National Retail Association Americans spent around $19.7 billion dollars on Valentine's Day in 2016. How can you save money and still have a great time? We asked the KARE 11 Facebook followers their ideas for creative and 'cheap' dates. Thanks to everyone for sharing.

Here are 11 that we thought you might enjoy. Click here for the entire list or to add your own ideas.

1. Swirl Wine Bar in Afton has a date night special. $25 for a bottle of wine, 2 salads, flatbread pizza and chocolate for two! Lovely place with wonderful ambiance. Theresa Moe

2. Cinema Grill in New Hope. Movies are $4 for adults everyday. Can get adult beverages and decent food. They also host comedy shows and will show football games. Rhonda DeRosa

3. White Castle. Vinyl tablecloth & dollar store fake roses. They recommend you make a reservation. Perfect! Diane Stanchfield

4. Woodbury theatre five buck movies and the Best popcorn 🍿 deal in town large pop corn and two large sodas free refills 13.00 and the staff is fantastic. Tami Bakeberg

5. My wife and I do lunch dates. One of our favorites is Buffalo Wild Wings on Tuesdays. Half Price Wings! Now that is a cheap date. John Wright

6. Bryant Lake Bowl - bowling and dinner or drinks. Or walking around Lake Harriet and getting food after. Chelsea Cliff

7. French Meadow Bakery & Café is having a V-day deal: two craft cocktails and dessert for 20 bucks. can't beat it. Joyce

8. Uptown Swing $40 for 4 awesome dates and learn how to swing dance. Toby Bohlke

9. Manns Hopkins Cinema. Cheap movie, popcorn and pop all under $20 for 2 people. Jode Raleigh

10. Grocery shopping together, then going home and creating a fabulous dinner. Diana Kamrowski Schlafer

11. I know Jakeeno's has a date night special but they post it in their window not online. Sonja Karbo

