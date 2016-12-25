KARE
Christmas Day fire displaces 6 in Mpls.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:51 PM. CST December 25, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS - A fire in North Minneapolis has left three adults and three children without a home on Christmas Day.

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters were called to a duplex in the 2900-block of Aldrich Ave. N. Crews quickly worked to get the blaze under control. No one was injured by the fire which investigators have deemed to be "electrical in nature."

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.


