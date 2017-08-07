Join Al Roker and Today Show at the MN State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. - Opening day of the Minnesota State Fair just got a national spin. Al Roker with the Today Show will appear live from the Great Minnesota Get Together and we want you to be a part of the fun.

Enter to win two VIP passes to be a part of the Today Show VIP viewing area. You'll also receive two Minnesota State Fair tickets.

You must be 18 years old or older to enter. You will need to arrive at the Minnesota State Fair between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2017. Parking fees are not included. You will also need to be able to walk or transport yourself across through the fairgrounds to the live location. Wheelchair rentals will not yet be open.

Enter here: http://http://ul.ink/8CQ2

